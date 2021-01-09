Trump rally in The Villages shows his cult-like following

To the Editor:

The Trump rally in The Villages this past week is truly positive evidence of the cult following of the many misguided Trump followers.

Trump continually demonstrates his mental incompetence and the danger he poses to our democracy and country. His call to arms on social media and words of encouragement brought out not just his cult followers but sympathetic members of dangerous fringe groups. If ignorance is bliss, these Villagers must be very happy. It is just unbelievable that people can be so naive.

Carole J. Carver

Village of Santo Domingo