Wildwood police seeking help in finding stolen single-axle trailer

Wildwood police officers are searching for a trailer that was reported stolen Jan. 2.

The trailer, shown above, was taken from property located on S.E. 36th Blvd., about 1½ miles south of County Road 470. The trailer was described as a black 2016 Triple Crown single-axle trailer with a ramp-style gate. The last six number of the VIN are 064150.

Anyone with information about the trailer theft or its whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. O’Neill at (352) 661-6192, 24/7 dispatch at (352) 569-1600 or Crime Line at 800-423-TIPS (8477).