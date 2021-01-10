7 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to run rampant across Florida

Seven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be reported across Florida at an alarming rate.

Six of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other one lived in Lake County. They are among the 960 deaths across the tri-county area, the 23,261 in Florida and the 373,463 reported across the country

All told, Florida is reporting 1,477,010 cases – an increase of 12,313 Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,450,620 are residents. A total of 68,476 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,834 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 23,261 deaths and 65,595 people have been hospitalized.

A total of 151 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 47 for a total of 2,821;

Leesburg up 38 for a total of 2,898;

Summerfield up 23 for a total of 1,256;

Lady Lake up 14 for a total of 1,042;

Belleview up 11 for a total of 838;

Wildwood up 6 for a total of 751;

Oxford up 6 for a total of 355; and

Fruitland Park up 6 for a total of 484.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 44,485 – increase of 522

Deaths: 960

Hospitalizations: 2,847

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 5,975 – increase of 71

Deaths: 122

Hospitalizations: 398

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,645), Coleman (778), Wildwood (751), Bushnell (637) and Oxford (355).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 17,973 – increase of 231

Deaths: 334

Hospitalizations: 1,042

Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,710), Leesburg (2,898), Eustis (1,549), Mount Dora (1,359) and Tavares (1,325). The Villages also is reporting 117 cases.

MARION COUNTY