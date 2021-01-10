Sunday, January 10, 2021
Arturo Blanquera

Staff Report

After a long battle with complications arising from heart surgery and pneumonia, Engineer Arturo Blanquera left this earth on Sunday Dec 27th.

He fought until the end where he was surrounded by his wife Flordelis and his children. Arturo came to the United States from the Philippines in the early 70s with his wife and three small children. With determination and smarts he was able to forge a new life in New Jersey and eventually The Villages, FL.

Arturo enjoyed golf, playing poker and a good joke. He is survived by beloved wife Flordelis; children Ben, Arturo, and Ardel, their spouses and 10 grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother Mateo; his cousins; and a very large extended family and friends. He joins his daughter Amelia in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you please make a donation to the American Heart Association.

Funeral mass is 10:00 AM Friday, January 15, 2021 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

