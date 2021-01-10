Barbara Maines Humphries, 83, of Lady Lake, Fla., peacefully passed away on Dec. 30, 2020.

She was born Dec. 14, 1937 to Alexander and Lugarda (Freer) Maines in Kingston, N.Y. Barbara graduated from Kingston High School and continued her education at SUNY New Paltz where she received her teaching degree.

Barbara is survived by her sons, David and Peter Humphries of New York and her daughter, Lisa Humphries of North Carolina. She is predeceased by her husband, Howard J. Humphries. She was a long time resident of Woodstock, N.Y., before relocating to Lady Lake, Fla.

Barbara was a member of various organizations and enjoyed volunteering her time. She will be greatly missed for her immense care for others.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.