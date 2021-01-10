Sunday, January 10, 2021
Frustration in trying to obtain the vaccine

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why doesn’t Sumter County or Publix  offer signups for the virus vaccination the way Marion County has? Keep the sites open and let anyone over 65 sign up.
Marion County has had 50,000 people over 65 sign up and they will assign them appointments in the order of which they signed up. Sumter and Publix frustrates people as they continue to try or various mornings to get through on the phone or computer only to keep getting a message that that days allotment has been filled.

William Storck
Village of Santo Domingo

 

