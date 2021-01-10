Sunday, January 10, 2021
48.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Genevieve “Genny” Wiengen

Staff Report

Genevieve Wiengen

Genevieve “Genny” Wiengen, 100, of The Villages, FL, entered into the arms of the Lord on January 6, 2021.

Genny was born on July 3, 1920 in Starford, PA.  After she graduated high school, Genny continued her education by going to Georgetown University and received a Bachelor’s degree. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 years, also worked as a “Rosie” the Riveter during WWII. Her last place of employment was for Pfaltzgraff Factory Outlet for 17 years. Genny was a member of the New Covenant United Methodist Church and volunteered helping with the church bulletins.  Some of the hobbies that Genny loved to do were crocheting, knitting, painting, walking, volunteering, anything related to arts and crafts, and being with her family. Genny will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Genny is survived by her daughter, Andrea Baker and son-in-law John; granddaughters, Kelly Williams, Kristy Baker; great grandsons, Adam Williams, JP Pisle, and Seth Williams.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Mary Prisch; sister, Jane Mayer; brother, Robert Prisch; and great grandson, Jacob Pisle.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodbridge Dr., The Villages, FL 32162 for the Beds and Blanket program.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Michael John Gavigan

Michael Gavigan looked forward to early retirement and moving to The Villages in 2010, where he immediately immersed himself in an active lifestyle. He most enjoyed the relationships he forged with friends and neighbors with whom he golfed, fished, and played water volleyball.
Read more
Obituaries

Walter W. Witzen

Walter Witzen was a Union #349 electrician out of Miami, FL for 40 years and a resident of Del Webb for 20 years.
Read more
Obituaries

Barbara Maines Humphries

Barbara Maines was a member of various organizations and enjoyed volunteering her time.
Read more
Obituaries

Gordon Jefferson Jones

Memorial Service for Gordon Jones will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 8015 SE 180th St., in Oxford.
Read more
Obituaries

Frances Lopez

Frances Lopez worked for the Diocese of Orlando for 30 years, with 23 of those years as the Director of Religious Education for Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church.
Read more
Obituaries

LaVern Krzizike

LaVern Krzizike experienced many changes in this world, including the Great Depression, numerous wars, and the current pandemic. 
Read more
Obituaries

William M. Hager

Mike Hager was retired from Winn-Dixie as the Manager of the Meat Department and was based out of the Wildwood location for many years.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,376FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
48.8 ° F
50 °
46.4 °
76 %
3.2mph
1 %
Sun
59 °
Mon
67 °
Tue
73 °
Wed
70 °
Thu
62 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment