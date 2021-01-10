Genevieve “Genny” Wiengen, 100, of The Villages, FL, entered into the arms of the Lord on January 6, 2021.

Genny was born on July 3, 1920 in Starford, PA. After she graduated high school, Genny continued her education by going to Georgetown University and received a Bachelor’s degree. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 years, also worked as a “Rosie” the Riveter during WWII. Her last place of employment was for Pfaltzgraff Factory Outlet for 17 years. Genny was a member of the New Covenant United Methodist Church and volunteered helping with the church bulletins. Some of the hobbies that Genny loved to do were crocheting, knitting, painting, walking, volunteering, anything related to arts and crafts, and being with her family. Genny will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Genny is survived by her daughter, Andrea Baker and son-in-law John; granddaughters, Kelly Williams, Kristy Baker; great grandsons, Adam Williams, JP Pisle, and Seth Williams.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Mary Prisch; sister, Jane Mayer; brother, Robert Prisch; and great grandson, Jacob Pisle.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodbridge Dr., The Villages, FL 32162 for the Beds and Blanket program.