Gordon Jefferson Jones, of The Villages, FL passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, while under the care of Hospice. He was 90 years old. Now Gordon’s long journey has ended and he is at rest with his Heavenly Father.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 9 years, Beverly Ann Morrison; a son, Thomas (Kay), a grandson, Bennett (Jennifer) and granddaughter, Amanda and several grandchildren in North Carolina; a daughter, Monica O’Neill (Jason) and granddaughters, Anastasia and Victoria in Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his son, J

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Immanuel Baptist Church, 8015 SE 180th Street, CR 102, Oxford, FL 34484 (The Memorial is limited to the church service only due to the pandemic).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162, or Immanuel Baptist Church Bldg. Fund (see address above).