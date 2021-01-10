Sunday, January 10, 2021
56.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Pit bulls found in stifling heat in U-Haul during arrest on I-75 in Sumter County

Meta Minton

Pedro Torres

Pit bulls were found in the stifling heat of an U-Haul trailer during a traffic stop by the Florida Highway Patrol on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Pedro J. Torres Jr., 37, of Tampa, had been southbound on I-75 shortly before noon Wednesday when he was pulled over for speeding and failure to maintain a single lane, according to an arrest report. Torres was traveling with his juvenile son in a sport utility vehicle towing a U-Haul trailer. A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Torres appeared “nervous” and a search turned up cocaine and Oxycodone Hydrocloride pills in plastic bags tucked inside luggage.

The U-Haul trailer was opened and two pit bulls in cages were found. The air inside the trailer was “hot” and there was no ventilation. There were overturned bowls of food and water in the trailer. Sumter County Animal Services was summoned to the scene and took possession of the dogs.

Torres said he had been traveling home to Tampa from New Jersey. He said he was going to rent an RV but decided against it due to the cost. He said he put the dogs in the U-Haul rather than risk “potential damage” to the SUV. He added that he put the cocaine and pills in the luggage to hide them from his son.

Torres was arrested on drug charges as well as a charge of animal endangerment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,500 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

Sex offender sleeping in Cadillac SUV arrested for failure to register

A sex offender who had been sleeping in his girlfriend’s Cadillac SUV was arrested for failure to register.
Read more
News

Big Cypress Recreation Center will be closed Saturday

The Big Cypress Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance Saturday, Jan. 16.
Read more
News

Coconut Cove Recreation Center and pool will be closed for maintenance

The Coconut Cove Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Briar Meadow dogs know how to enjoy The Villages lifestyle

A couple of dogs in the Village of Briar Meadow really know how to enjoy The Villages lifestyle. Share a photo of your pet with us at [email protected] Be sure to tell us something special about your pet.
Read more
News

Resident takes aim at Villagers for Trump as founder touts support for president

The founder of the fast-growing Villagers for Trump Club remains an ardent supporter of the president but one resident thinks The Villages should disassociate itself with the group.
Read more
Health

7 new COVID-19 cases at Villages Charter School as Florida reports another massive spike

COVID-19 continues to plague The Villages Charter School as Florida reported another huge spike in new cases of the deadly virus on Saturday.
Read more
News

Villagers impatiently waiting for their turn to receive COVID-19 vaccine

With online registration for appointments to begin at 8 a.m. Sunday for the 340 vaccine doses to be administered Monday and Wednesday by the Sumter County Health Department, many Villagers are wondering when they will finally get their doses.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,376FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
56.6 ° F
57.2 °
56 °
58 %
0.4mph
1 %
Mon
67 °
Tue
73 °
Wed
70 °
Thu
62 °
Fri
53 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment