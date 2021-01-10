Sunday, January 10, 2021
Sex offender sleeping in Cadillac SUV arrested for failure to register

Meta Minton

Rickey Anthony McKenzie

A sex offender who had been sleeping in his girlfriend’s Cadillac SUV was arrested for failure to register.

Rickey Anthony McKenzie, 61, was arrested Wednesday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies who had been looking for him at the Leesburg address he had previously registered with law enforcement. They had received a tip he was no longer at the Leesburg address.

They found him at a different address in Leesburg and he told deputies that after Christmas he began staying at B-Double-Z Tree Service at 12195 SE 139th in Ocklawaha, where he is employed. McKenzie, who was convicted in 1990 of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Greenwood, S.C., said he had been sleeping in the white Cadillac SUV his girlfriend had purchased in November.

He was arrested on a sex offender registry violation and booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.

