Sunday, January 10, 2021
56.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager won’t face charges in raid in which his daughter also arrested

Meta Minton

A Villager will not face charges in a raid at his home this past December in which his daughter was also arrested.

Anthony Malara, 72, had been arrested Dec. 8 at his home at 3089 Glenwood Place in the Village of Glenbrook. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had secured a search warrant as the result of a month-long operation in reference to numerous complaints of suspicious activity occurring at the residence. The suspicious activity appeared to be associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics.

The Malara home at 3089 Glenwood Place in the Village of Glenbrook.

Malara had been charged possession of drugs and possession of drug equipment. The prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in his case and the charges have been dismissed.

Tara Malara

His 46-year-old daughter, Tara Malara, continues to face a long list of drug charges. Those charges were formally filed last week in Sumter County Court. She remains free on $51,000 bond.

Earlier this year, Tara Malara was arrested on the suspicion she was selling drugs.

A silver Jaguar sought in November after a hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist had been linked to the Malara home. The man at the wheel of the Jaguar claimed he had been “sleep driving” when he hit the Village of Fenney bicyclist.

In 2017, Tara Malara was at the wheel of her parents’ Buick when it hit 79-year-old Richard Bolender’s golf cart in the Village of Glenbrook. He died a week later. Tara Malara was on probation at the time.

Related Articles

News

Villagers and area residents make Rotary Club’s large-scale food drive a huge success

Villagers and area residents turned out en masse Saturday to make donations during a food drive at three locations that was put on by the Rotary Club of The Villages – Evening.
Read more
Crime

Pit bulls found in stifling heat in U-Haul during arrest on I-75 in Sumter County

Pit bulls were found in the stifling heat of an U-Haul trailer during a traffic stop by the Florida Highway Patrol on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender sleeping in Cadillac SUV arrested for failure to register

A sex offender who had been sleeping in his girlfriend’s Cadillac SUV was arrested for failure to register.
Read more
News

Big Cypress Recreation Center will be closed Saturday

The Big Cypress Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance Saturday, Jan. 16.
Read more
News

Coconut Cove Recreation Center and pool will be closed for maintenance

The Coconut Cove Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Briar Meadow dogs know how to enjoy The Villages lifestyle

A couple of dogs in the Village of Briar Meadow really know how to enjoy The Villages lifestyle. Share a photo of your pet with us at [email protected] Be sure to tell us something special about your pet.
Read more
News

Resident takes aim at Villagers for Trump as founder touts support for president

The founder of the fast-growing Villagers for Trump Club remains an ardent supporter of the president but one resident thinks The Villages should disassociate itself with the group.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,376FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
56.6 ° F
57.2 °
56 °
58 %
0.4mph
1 %
Mon
67 °
Tue
73 °
Wed
70 °
Thu
62 °
Fri
53 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment