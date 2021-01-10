Villager won’t face charges in raid in which his daughter also arrested

A Villager will not face charges in a raid at his home this past December in which his daughter was also arrested.

Anthony Malara, 72, had been arrested Dec. 8 at his home at 3089 Glenwood Place in the Village of Glenbrook. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had secured a search warrant as the result of a month-long operation in reference to numerous complaints of suspicious activity occurring at the residence. The suspicious activity appeared to be associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Malara had been charged possession of drugs and possession of drug equipment. The prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in his case and the charges have been dismissed.

His 46-year-old daughter, Tara Malara, continues to face a long list of drug charges. Those charges were formally filed last week in Sumter County Court. She remains free on $51,000 bond.

Earlier this year, Tara Malara was arrested on the suspicion she was selling drugs.

A silver Jaguar sought in November after a hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist had been linked to the Malara home. The man at the wheel of the Jaguar claimed he had been “sleep driving” when he hit the Village of Fenney bicyclist.

In 2017, Tara Malara was at the wheel of her parents’ Buick when it hit 79-year-old Richard Bolender’s golf cart in the Village of Glenbrook. He died a week later. Tara Malara was on probation at the time.