Sunday, January 10, 2021
56.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers and area residents make Rotary Club’s large-scale food drive a huge success

Larry D. Croom

While the refrigerators and pantries of Village residents have seen little change during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are aware of the level of food insufficiency in the communities surrounding The Villages and are looking for ways to help.

The Rotary Club of The Villages – Evening provided that opportunity on Saturday and residents responded en masse at three locations.

Paul Quinn, of Langley Health Services, accepts food donations Saturday from members of The Villages Mercedes Club during a food drive at Everglades Recreation Center. The event was put on by the Rotary Club of The Villages – Evening.

Nearly 1,500 pounds of food and diapers was collected at the Everglades Recreation Center, where at 11 a.m. members of The Villages Mercedes Club cruised in, with each car donating food. Members of the club, led by Mike Roth, then stuck around to help with the food drive until 1:30 p.m., when a bus at the recreation center was filled up.

Rotarian Karl Keri had visited Hope Ministries food pantry last month to learn about the need in southern Sumter County. He was thrilled to see the steady stream of cars donating at the Everglades Recreation Center. Paul Quinn and Vicky Wynns, of Langley Health Services in Sumterville, brought their medical bus to transport donations to food pantries at both Hope Ministries and Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church.

“Both of these pantries will be helped with today’s donations,” Quinn said. “The community has been very generous. Lots of food but also high-demand items like diapers, feminine hygiene products and laundry detergent.”

Wynns said Langley Health Services has been partnering with the Rotary Club for a few years to provide dental care to low-income veterans.

“So, when they asked if Langley would help today, being aware of the growing need, it was easy to say ,yes,’” said Wynns, who serves as chief operating officer of Langley Health Services, which serves low-income residents needing medical, dental and psychiatric services.

Meanwhile, at the north end of The Villages in Spanish Springs, Winn-Dixie customers also were generous with food and cash donations. Cars and golf carts made a steady stream into Village Car Wash to drop off donations.

“All we could say was ‘Wow!’ when we saw the St. Theresa’s Food Pantry van fill up twice,” said Manager Victor Lopez.

“Our customers and the people that live here are truly generous,” added Curtis Love, of Village Car Wash. “We’re glad we could be a part of this.”

The Evening Rotary Club has collaborated three times with Village Car Wash and Hungry Howie’s Pizza and “each time it gets better,” said Sandra Ricciardi, co-chair or the food drive.

All told, about 4,000 pounds of food, diapers and other products was collected at the Spanish Springs locations for St Theresa’s and Hope Food Pantry of Weirsdale. Also, Bella Hair Studio collected feminine hygiene products.

Donor Ruth Hunter was surprised to get “thank you” coupons from the car wash, Bella’s Hair Studio and Hungry Howie’s Pizza.

“I’m in line to get my car wash now,” she said.

One vehicle pulled in and the driver handed the Rotarians a $100 bill while saying, “I got my stimulus check and thought this would be a great way to use some of it.” That person then drove away amid shouts of “thank you” from the Rotarians working at the food drive, where close to $800 in cash was collected.

From left, Edna Deleon of Village Car Wash, Jack Nettis of St. Theresa’s Food Pantry, Curtis Love and Victor Lopez of Village Car Wash, and Rotarians Gay Davidson, Sue Bodenner and Gay Ratcliff Seamens. The group collected much-needed items at Village Car Wash on Saturday during the Rotary Club of The Villages – Evening food drive.

So many area residents made donations throughout the day. Rotarians Cindy and Marvin Ivy pulled into Village Car Wash to drop off a truckload of canned items and cash contributions from their neighbors on Van Buren Way in the Village of Poinciana. President-elect Julie Schmied and other Rotarians also delivered donations from their neighbors.

“This is a forward-thinking club. They have been creative and helpful to our organization in a variety of ways,” said Jack Nettis, director of St. Theresa’s Social Services, which serves Summerfield and Marion County residents in need.

“Since last March, we have seen the rising need for food assistance,” said Rotary Club President Gay Ratcliff Seamens. “We are greatly encouraged by the community recognizing this need and being so generous today. Our members have committed to quarterly food drives and financial support to several local food pantries.”

Food Donations are continuing to be accepted this month at Village Car Wash and the following recreation centers: Everglades, Savannah Center, La Hacienda, Mulberry Grove, Paradise and El Santiago. The next food drive is planned for March. For more information, send an email to [email protected] or visit www.rotaryvillagesevening.com.

Related Articles

Crime

Pit bulls found in stifling heat in U-Haul during arrest on I-75 in Sumter County

Pit bulls were found in the stifling heat of an U-Haul trailer during a traffic stop by the Florida Highway Patrol on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender sleeping in Cadillac SUV arrested for failure to register

A sex offender who had been sleeping in his girlfriend’s Cadillac SUV was arrested for failure to register.
Read more
News

Big Cypress Recreation Center will be closed Saturday

The Big Cypress Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance Saturday, Jan. 16.
Read more
News

Coconut Cove Recreation Center and pool will be closed for maintenance

The Coconut Cove Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Briar Meadow dogs know how to enjoy The Villages lifestyle

A couple of dogs in the Village of Briar Meadow really know how to enjoy The Villages lifestyle. Share a photo of your pet with us at [email protected] Be sure to tell us something special about your pet.
Read more
News

Resident takes aim at Villagers for Trump as founder touts support for president

The founder of the fast-growing Villagers for Trump Club remains an ardent supporter of the president but one resident thinks The Villages should disassociate itself with the group.
Read more
Health

7 new COVID-19 cases at Villages Charter School as Florida reports another massive spike

COVID-19 continues to plague The Villages Charter School as Florida reported another huge spike in new cases of the deadly virus on Saturday.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,376FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
56.6 ° F
57.2 °
56 °
58 %
0.4mph
1 %
Mon
67 °
Tue
73 °
Wed
70 °
Thu
62 °
Fri
53 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment