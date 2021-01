Walter W. Witzen, a stroke victim for 24 years, succumbed from the Covid virus 1/6/2021.

He was a Union #349 electrician out of Miami, FL for 40 years and a resident of Del Webb for 20 years.

Walter is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn; three sons- Walter, Mark, Brian and their spouses; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.