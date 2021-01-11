An open letter to public officials about lack of plan for vaccine

Dear Gov. DeSantis and Sumter County Health Department Administrator Zelnick:

As important as is the allocation of vaccine to various Florida counties is the necessity of a plan to EFFICIENTLY get the vaccine into the arms of residents. It would seem that the Florida Department of Health headquarters should formulate such a plan so that each of its county health departments does not have to reinvent the wheel. Such a plan should include an on-line system of registration for vaccination, using appropriate software.

We have had three initial debacles in Sumter County in distributing the vaccine.

See The first debacle was political insiders connected to the Developer of The Villages cutting the vaccination line—resulting in their getting vaccinated ahead of more-deserving residents, such as health-care workers.See https://www.villages-news.com/2020/12/22/developer-linked-villagers-receive-covid-19-vaccines-during-desantis-press-conference/

https://www.villages-news.com/2021/01/04/early-morning-speed-dialers-strike-out-in-quest-for-covid-19-vaccine/ The second debacle was the County Health Department’s utilizing a single phone line, instead of the internet, for 140,000 people to register for a limited number of vaccinations — resulting in chaos.

The third debacle was the County Health Department’s finally utilizing the internet for vaccination registration– but including no software to ensure that the limited supply got to the most-vulnerable people first– instead utilizing a first-registered/first-vaccinated system. See https://www.villages-news.com/2021/01/06/sumter-county-online-vaccine-appointments-snapped-up-within-17-minutes/

I hope that the state Department of Health headquarters will soon formulate a comprehensive plan for mass vaccinations (when adequate vaccine becomes available). That plan should include answers to questions such as the following:

Exactly who should register, as the vaccine arrives in phases, and what relevant information should they provide (e.g., date of birth, underlying medical problems)?

Is there a phone number for those without internet access to call so that someone at their county health department can register them on its website?

How will the registrants be prioritized for receipt of the vaccine? I would suggest by age (after health-care workers and nursing-home and hospital patients)– with the oldest (highest risk of death) being first, and then working down through age groups. But there may be a better system. Certainly, utilizing a first-registered/first-vaccinated makes no sense in terms of saving lives.

How will registrants be notified of the time and place of their first AND second vaccination?

What steps are being taken so that there will be no long lines?

What is the procedure at the vaccination center(s) for both the administration of the vaccine and watching for, and treating, possible adverse reactions?

Will some vaccines be given to cancer centers for vaccination of cancer patients? To medical practices for vaccination of high-risk patients? To CVS and Walgreens and how will they prevent long lines and vaccinate persons in order of priority?

When do you anticipate that more vaccine will be available and in what quantities?

I have neither the expertise nor the data to formulate such a comprehensive vaccination plan, but hopefully the Florida Department of Health does and will formulate such a plan in the near future.

I am copying our Sumter County Commissioners on this email. I understand that they do not control the local County Health Department, but they do provide funding for it. Thus, they are in a position to encourage it do better in the future and to demand an explanation as to why the cronies of the Villages Developer were permitted to cut the vaccination line and as to whether anyone else was also permitted to do so.

Scott Fenstermaker is a resident of the Village of Winifred.