CDD supervisors to be asked about idea of forming PWAC 2

Community development district supervisors in The Villages will soon be asked for their thoughts on the idea of forming a second Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Last week, Community Development District 12 Supervisor Andrew Bilardello introduced the idea of forming PWAC 2, which would bring together CDDs south of State Road 44 to share in the maintenance and upkeep of common infrastructure. It would be modeled on the original PWAC, which performs that function south of County Road 466.

PWAC members discussed the idea of PWAC 2 after the topic was raised Monday morning by CDD 12’s representative on PWAC, Jon Roudabush.

PWAC’s new chairman, Community Development District 10’s Don Wiley who succeeds former Chairman Peter Moeller, pointed out that CDD 12 current enjoys the support of fellow CDDs 5 through 11.

For instance, if lightning struck a pumping station in CDD 12, PWAC would participate in its repair or replacement, Wiley said.

“You would lose that,” he added.

He pointed to a costly sinkhole issue in Community Development District 4, which forced supervisors to pass on a hefty maintenance assessment hike to its residents.

However, with plenty of growth on the horizon south of State Road 44 and dramatic differences in multi-modal paths, fences and circulation mechanisms in ponds, some supervisors said PWAC 2 might make sense.

“At this point, I think we’re just talking about the concept of this. I would like to see a few bones put on this to describe it better. I would like to see more conceptual ideas of this,” said CDD 9 Supervisor Steve Brown.

PWAC agreed to table the topic until the March meeting. Chairman Wiley asked District Manager Richard Baier to prepare a Power Point presentation with pros and cons of splitting off PWAC 2.

Supervisors indicated they would go back to their individual CDDs and gather input from their fellow supervisors.