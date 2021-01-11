Monday, January 11, 2021
Citizens First Bank alerts cops after woman tries to claim dead daughter’s money

Meta Minton

Nancy Jordan Plummer

Citizens First Bank alerted law enforcement after a woman tried to claim her dead daughter’s money.

Officers were called at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday to the bank branch on West Torch Lake Drive at Brownwood after a woman later identified as 70-year-old Nancy Jordan Plummer of Fruitland Park presented the Florida identification card and Social Security card of her dead daughter in an attempt to gain access to her bank account, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department report.

Plummer wanted to withdraw $1,000 from the account and attempted to forge her dead daughter’s signature on a withdrawal slip, the report said. Bank personnel were aware the account holder was deceased.

When police arrived on the scene, Plummer initially claimed to be her dead daughter.

Plummer was arrested on a felony charge of fraud and a misdemeanor charge of providing a false name to a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

