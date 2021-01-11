Monday, January 11, 2021
Frances Caroline Beam

Staff Report

Frances Caroline Beam

Frances Caroline Beam
February 13, 1936 to January 6, 2021

Frances Beam passed away on January 6, 2021.  Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years John Francis (Jack) Beam and her sons, John Francis Beam Jr and Donald Edward Beam.  She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Tom) Margerum and her son Donald (Mary Ellen) Beam, her grandsons, Donald Beam, Matthew Beam and William Margerum and three great grandchildren Sawyer, Eloise and Everett.

Her parents Joseph and Caroline Iwanczewski preceded her. She is survived by her siblings, Joan (Stanley) Kozubal, Marie (Mate) Andacic, Barbara (John) Vandenbos, Joseph (Donna) Iwanczewski and Antoinette (Wayne) Young.

Frances went to St. John Cantius School and Nazareth Academy in Philadelphia, PA She worked in the Catalog Division of Sears Roebucks and Company and the Internal Revenue Service. She was a member of the Daughters of the Nile. She fully supported Jack in the Masons and the Lulu Shriners.

Her great joys were her family, cooking, drinking coffee and the Young and the Restless. She would spend days cooking, baking and cleaning to prepare for holiday family celebrations. She loved summer days at Ocean City, NJ.  She enjoyed Harlequin Romances, Ellery Queen Mysteries and waited impatiently for the latest book by Janet Evanovich, which she would read in a single day.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances’ memory can be made to Kingsway Learning Center, 1000 Voorhees Drive, Voorhees, NJ 08084.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Friday January 15, 2021 at 1:30 PM.  Final internment will be in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, when the threat of COVID abates.

