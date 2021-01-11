Gary R. Miller, 67, of The Villages, FL passed away on January 8, 2021 in The Villages Regional Hospital. Gary was preceded in death by his father and mother, Alvin and Eleanor. He is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Crista (Tony) Willis, grandchildren Benjamin and Zoe, sister Sue Evans and niece Stacy. He is also survived by his faithful dog Callaway, who brought him continual joy.

Gary graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School, Milwaukee and UW Milwaukee with a B.A. in Accounting. While in Wisconsin he worked as a Tax Accountant for Roundy’s, Beatrice Foods and Veolia Waste Management, from where he retired in 2013. He and Nancy moved to The Villages in 2014.

Gary really enjoyed the lifestyle in The Villages. He loved playing games of any kind especially cards, trivia and, most of all, golf. His Saturday golf group will miss his unique games for special occasions. In true Wisconsin spirit, he loved the UW Badgers and Green Bay Packers.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.