Monday, January 11, 2021
47 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Gary R. Miller

Staff Report

Gary R. Miller

Gary R. Miller, 67, of The Villages, FL passed away on January 8, 2021 in The Villages Regional Hospital.  Gary was preceded in death by his father and mother, Alvin and Eleanor.  He is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Crista (Tony) Willis, grandchildren Benjamin and Zoe, sister Sue Evans and niece Stacy.  He is also survived by his faithful dog Callaway, who brought him continual joy.

Gary graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School, Milwaukee and UW Milwaukee with a B.A. in Accounting.  While in Wisconsin he worked as a Tax Accountant for Roundy’s, Beatrice Foods and Veolia Waste Management, from where he retired in 2013.   He and Nancy moved to The Villages in 2014.

Gary really enjoyed the lifestyle in The Villages. He loved playing games of any kind especially cards, trivia and, most of all, golf.  His Saturday golf group will miss his unique games for special occasions.  In true Wisconsin spirit, he loved the UW Badgers and Green Bay Packers.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Jimmie Eli Key

The last few decades of Jim Key’s life were spent playing golf, traveling, snow skiing, boating, lobstering, game fishing, and gambling with his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Frances Caroline Beam

Frances Beam's great joys were her family, cooking, drinking coffee and the Young and the Restless. She would spend days cooking, baking and cleaning to prepare for holiday family celebrations.
Read more
Obituaries

Michael John Gavigan

Michael Gavigan looked forward to early retirement and moving to The Villages in 2010, where he immediately immersed himself in an active lifestyle. He most enjoyed the relationships he forged with friends and neighbors with whom he golfed, fished, and played water volleyball.
Read more
Obituaries

Genevieve “Genny” Wiengen

Genny Wiengen was a member of the New Covenant United Methodist Church and volunteered helping with the church bulletins.  Some of the hobbies that Genny loved to do were crocheting, knitting, painting, walking, volunteering, and anything related to arts and crafts,
Read more
Obituaries

Arturo Blanquera

Arturo Blanquera ame to the United States from the Philippines in the early 70s with his wife and three small children. With determination and smarts, he was able to forge a new life in New Jersey and eventually The Villages, FL.
Read more
Obituaries

Walter W. Witzen

Walter Witzen was a Union #349 electrician out of Miami, FL for 40 years and a resident of Del Webb for 20 years.
Read more
Obituaries

Barbara Maines Humphries

Barbara Maines was a member of various organizations and enjoyed volunteering her time.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,380FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
mist
47 ° F
51.8 °
46 °
93 %
1.4mph
20 %
Mon
71 °
Tue
70 °
Wed
64 °
Thu
62 °
Fri
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment