Lady Lake woman arrested after allegedly hitting man with curtain rod

A Lady Lake woman was arrested after allegedly hitting a man with a curtain rod.

Wendy Lynn Fairchild, 53, was arrested at 11 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic battery after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an altercation. The man said Fairchild struck him on the arm, chest and back with the curtain rod. He showed the deputies red marks and welts he had suffered after being hit.

The Mount Vernon, Ohio native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $50 bond.