Monday, January 11, 2021
72 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

PepperTree woman heading out for Big Mac jailed on DUI charge after crashing Jeep

Meta Minton

Patricia Fry

A woman who lives in the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing her Jeep while heading out for a Big Mac.

Patricia Ann Fry, 60, crashed her Jeep into a “No Trespassing, No Soliciting” sign at the apartment complex at about 6 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Fry was “not very responsive” and two empty Pinnacle Vodka bottles were spotted on the passenger seat. A half-empty bottle of vodka was found in the center console of the vehicle.

Fry was transported the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Brownwood ER to determine if she had been injured in the crash. While she was at the hospital, she admitted she began drinking vodka early that morning. She also told police she had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in 2017 in Tennessee.

She said she had been on her way to McDoanld’s to order a Big Mac prior to the traffic crash.

She refused to participate in field sobriety exercises. She provided two breath samples, both registering .160 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

Related Articles

News

Villagers report better luck getting COVID-19 vaccine outside Sumter County

Villagers are reporting better luck getting the COVID-19 vaccine outside Sumter County. Meanwhile, a vaccine website promoted by The Villages Daily Sun triggered concern through The Villages.
Read more
Health

Villages Health official cites jump in positivity rate as five more deaths reported

On the day when five more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19, the chief medical officer of The Villages Health reported a sharp increase in the positivity rate among those tested at the Developer-owned medical clinics.
Read more
Crime

Citizens First Bank alerts cops after woman tries to claim dead daughter’s money

Citizens First Bank alerted law enforcement after a woman tried to claim her dead daughter’s money.
Read more
News

Villages official shows up without mask for government meeting at Savannah Center

A top official with The Villages showed up without a mask Monday morning for a government meeting at Savannah Center.
Read more
News

CDD supervisors to be asked about idea of forming PWAC 2

Community development district supervisors in The Villages will soon be asked for their thoughts on the idea of forming a second Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son with long criminal history arrested in suspicious situation

An adult son living in The Villages was arrested after a suspicious situation.
Read more
Crime

Village of Mallory Square resident arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

A Village of Mallory Square resident was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,384FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
72 ° F
72 °
71.6 °
56 %
2.2mph
20 %
Tue
70 °
Wed
64 °
Thu
62 °
Fri
66 °
Sat
60 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment