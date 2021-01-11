PepperTree woman heading out for Big Mac jailed on DUI charge after crashing Jeep

A woman who lives in the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing her Jeep while heading out for a Big Mac.

Patricia Ann Fry, 60, crashed her Jeep into a “No Trespassing, No Soliciting” sign at the apartment complex at about 6 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Fry was “not very responsive” and two empty Pinnacle Vodka bottles were spotted on the passenger seat. A half-empty bottle of vodka was found in the center console of the vehicle.

Fry was transported the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Brownwood ER to determine if she had been injured in the crash. While she was at the hospital, she admitted she began drinking vodka early that morning. She also told police she had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in 2017 in Tennessee.

She said she had been on her way to McDoanld’s to order a Big Mac prior to the traffic crash.

She refused to participate in field sobriety exercises. She provided two breath samples, both registering .160 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.