Village of Mallory Square resident arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

A Village of Mallory Square resident was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Kenneth Eric Sawyer, 56, of 1639 Travelers Rest Court, had been driving a blue Toyota at 11:38 p.m. Friday when he pulled out of the Circle K on U.S. 301 and failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, a check revealed Sawyer’s driver’s license had been revoked Oct. 7, 2019 for 60 months due to the Philadelphia, Pa. native’s being classified as a habitual offender.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.