Monday, January 11, 2021
72 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villagers’ son with long criminal history arrested in suspicious situation

Meta Minton

Jeffrey Dolence

An adult son living in The Villages was arrested after a suspicious situation.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before midnight Friday to U.S. 301 near the PepperTree Apartments where they found 48-year-old Jeffrey Dolence who lives at 17345 SE 80th Biltmore Avenue in the Village of Calumet Grove. His Chevy pickup was backed up in a suspicious location near shrubs at a residence. There was also a flatbed trailer with severe damage, according to an arrest report.

Ammunition was found in Dolence’s pickup along with a hypodermic needle and glass pipes for smoking narcotics.

The Indianapolis native was arrested on charges of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug equipment and loitering. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $11,500.

Dolence has a long criminal history, including a 2018 arrest in which a woman said she had been threatened with a gun and choked to the point of being dizzy before escaping and hiding in a neighbor’s garden on Belhaven Loop in The Villages.  In May of 2018, Dolence was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after allegedly burglarizing a vehicle in Oxford Oaks. And in March of 2018, Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested him after a woman claimed he threatened her with a gun. He also has multiple convictions for theft, including July 2017 in Marion County and July 2014 in Lake County.

Related Articles

News

Villagers report better luck getting COVID-19 vaccine outside Sumter County

Villagers are reporting better luck getting the COVID-19 vaccine outside Sumter County. Meanwhile, a vaccine website promoted by The Villages Daily Sun triggered concern through The Villages.
Read more
Health

Villages Health official cites jump in positivity rate as five more deaths reported

On the day when five more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19, the chief medical officer of The Villages Health reported a sharp increase in the positivity rate among those tested at the Developer-owned medical clinics.
Read more
Crime

Citizens First Bank alerts cops after woman tries to claim dead daughter’s money

Citizens First Bank alerted law enforcement after a woman tried to claim her dead daughter’s money.
Read more
News

Villages official shows up without mask for government meeting at Savannah Center

A top official with The Villages showed up without a mask Monday morning for a government meeting at Savannah Center.
Read more
News

CDD supervisors to be asked about idea of forming PWAC 2

Community development district supervisors in The Villages will soon be asked for their thoughts on the idea of forming a second Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
Crime

Village of Mallory Square resident arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

A Village of Mallory Square resident was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

PepperTree woman heading out for Big Mac jailed on DUI charge after crashing Jeep

A woman who lives in the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing her Jeep while heading out for a Big Mac.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,384FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
72 ° F
72 °
71.6 °
56 %
2.2mph
20 %
Tue
70 °
Wed
64 °
Thu
62 °
Fri
66 °
Sat
60 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment