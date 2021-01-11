Villagers’ son with long criminal history arrested in suspicious situation

An adult son living in The Villages was arrested after a suspicious situation.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before midnight Friday to U.S. 301 near the PepperTree Apartments where they found 48-year-old Jeffrey Dolence who lives at 17345 SE 80th Biltmore Avenue in the Village of Calumet Grove. His Chevy pickup was backed up in a suspicious location near shrubs at a residence. There was also a flatbed trailer with severe damage, according to an arrest report.

Ammunition was found in Dolence’s pickup along with a hypodermic needle and glass pipes for smoking narcotics.

The Indianapolis native was arrested on charges of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug equipment and loitering. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $11,500.

Dolence has a long criminal history, including a 2018 arrest in which a woman said she had been threatened with a gun and choked to the point of being dizzy before escaping and hiding in a neighbor’s garden on Belhaven Loop in The Villages. In May of 2018, Dolence was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after allegedly burglarizing a vehicle in Oxford Oaks. And in March of 2018, Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested him after a woman claimed he threatened her with a gun. He also has multiple convictions for theft, including July 2017 in Marion County and July 2014 in Lake County.