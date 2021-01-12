Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman nabbed after attack on cousin and pregnant fiancée

Larry D. Croom

Katelynn Elaine Dellinger

A Summerfield woman was jailed Sunday after a name-calling rampage and an attack on her cousin and his pregnant fiancee.

Katelyn Elaine Dellinger’s brother told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she came to his residence and started an argument. He said she walked around the living room and then attacked her cousin so he told her to leave, a sheriff’s office report states.

The brother said he grabbed Dellinger to remove her from his home and she became confrontational and continued to argue with those inside the residence. He said she also struck the pregnant victim on the way out, the report says.

The brother showed deputies a recording of the incident from his home security system, which corroborated his story and showed Dellinger as the primary aggressor, the report says. Deputies also reported that statements made by Dellinger on the video showed that she knew her cousin’s fiancé was pregnant.

After both victims confirmed what had taken place and said they wished to press charges, deputies responded to Dellinger’s residence at 9080 S.E. 146th St. in Summerfield. She denied striking either victim and was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Dellinger was charged with battery and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. She was released early Monday morning on $5,500 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Crime

Summerfield man jailed after battered gal pal says he blamed her getting fired

A 46-year-old Summerfield is behind bars after his lady friend said he attacked her because she got him fired from his job.
News

Eisenhower Recreation Center bocce and Shuffleboard Courts will be closed

The Eisenhower Recreation Center bocce and shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance Thursday, Jan. 14 and Friday, Jan. 15.
News

Santa rewarded two good pups living in the Sharon Villas

Santa Claus rewarded two good pups living in the Sharon Villas. Share a story about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
News

Villagers report better luck getting COVID-19 vaccine outside Sumter County

Villagers are reporting better luck getting the COVID-19 vaccine outside Sumter County. Meanwhile, a vaccine website promoted by The Villages Daily Sun triggered concern throughout The Villages.
Health

Villages Health official cites jump in positivity rate as five more deaths reported

On the day when five more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19, the chief medical officer of The Villages Health reported a sharp increase in the positivity rate among those tested at the Developer-owned medical clinics.
Crime

Citizens First Bank alerts cops after woman tries to claim dead daughter’s money

Citizens First Bank alerted law enforcement after a woman tried to claim her dead daughter’s money.
News

Villages official shows up without mask for government meeting at Savannah Center

A top official with The Villages showed up without a mask Monday morning for a government meeting at Savannah Center. He continues to refuse the "request" to wear a mask.
