Berserk Summerfield woman nabbed after attack on cousin and pregnant fiancée

A Summerfield woman was jailed Sunday after a name-calling rampage and an attack on her cousin and his pregnant fiancee.

Katelyn Elaine Dellinger’s brother told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she came to his residence and started an argument. He said she walked around the living room and then attacked her cousin so he told her to leave, a sheriff’s office report states.

The brother said he grabbed Dellinger to remove her from his home and she became confrontational and continued to argue with those inside the residence. He said she also struck the pregnant victim on the way out, the report says.

The brother showed deputies a recording of the incident from his home security system, which corroborated his story and showed Dellinger as the primary aggressor, the report says. Deputies also reported that statements made by Dellinger on the video showed that she knew her cousin’s fiancé was pregnant.

After both victims confirmed what had taken place and said they wished to press charges, deputies responded to Dellinger’s residence at 9080 S.E. 146th St. in Summerfield. She denied striking either victim and was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Dellinger was charged with battery and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. She was released early Monday morning on $5,500 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.