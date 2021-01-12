Tuesday, January 12, 2021
58.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

DeSantis touts ‘Seniors First’ vaccination plan at Villages site that caused confusion

Larry D. Croom

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted his “Seniors First” COVID-19 vaccination plan during a visit to The Villages on Tuesday while also vowing to get tough with any rioters who might target the State Capitol Building like those in Washington, D.C. last week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, flanked by maskless Villages Vice President of Community Relations Gary Lester, talks about Florida’s plan to prioritize vaccinations for those 65 and older during a stop in The Villages on Tuesday morning.

DeSantis spoke at a makeshift drive-through vaccination site in an empty field behind Red Lobster at Buffalo Ridge Plaza that caused mass confusion a day earlier among residents who are desperate to get the inoculations. Issues arose among residents after The Villages Daily Sun promoted the clinic that’s being operated by Global Medical Response and the company’s online signup site asked for Social Security numbers and insurance information, causing fears that it might be some type of scam.

During his short visit to the mega-retirement community, DeSantis bragged about how Florida had made the decision early on to make vaccinating seniors 65 and older a top priority. He pointed out that the Department of Health and Human Services is now encouraging other states to follow Florida’s lead.

A local resident pulls into a makeshift drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic in an empty field behind Red Lobster at Buffalo Ridge Plaza on Tuesday as Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a press conference.

“The fact of the matter is, putting seniors first was the right decision,” said the governor, who was flanked by maskless Villages Vice President of Community Relations Gary Lester during the press conference. “If you look at Florida in terms of the number of shots that we have for senior citizens, we are leading the country by a country mile on this.”

DeSantis also touted the fact that Florida didn’t follow initial guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding vaccinations.

“It would have allowed a 20-year-old healthy worker to get a vaccine before a 74-year-old grandmother or grandparent,” he said. “That does not recognize how this virus has affected elderly people.”

DeSantis also addressed the violent protests on the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election. The protesters were largely supporters of President Trump – a huge DeSantis ally – who has come under intense fire for allegedly inciting the riot during a speech earlier in the day.

DeSantis said the kind of violence that took place in our nation’s capital won’t be tolerated in Tallahassee.

“If anything is disorderly, we are going to act very quickly,” he promised. “I don’t care why you’re doing it but you’re not doing it here. So, if there’s any type of disorder, we will have the reinforcements there.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday during a stop in The Villages that violence like the rioting that took place at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. won’t be tolerated in Florida.

DeSantis also promised that legislation will pass that carries stiffer penalties for those who riot and cause violent disturbances.

“If you assault law enforcement in a violent assembly, you’re going to definitely go to jail,” he said. “Penalties are going to be very swift and immediate.”

DeSantis added that he’s glad to see some of those who stormed the Capitol Building being arrested and prosecuted.

“Those folks who took it to the violent level, they need to be held accountable,” he said. “It’s just unacceptable to do that and it was really a sad thing to see. But I think the prosecutions will really make a difference.”

Related Articles

News

Packed house as Sumter officials consider impact fees on Developer of The Villages   

There was a packed house Tuesday night at the Everglades Recreation Center as Sumter County commissioners took on the controversial topic of impact fees, particularly as they relate to the Developer of The Villages. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek was at Everglades Recreation Center.
Read more
News

Villager’s neighbors help her find access to coveted COVID-19 vaccine

A Villager battling cancer is crediting her neighbors with helping her find access to the coveted COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Health

Florida zips past 1.5 million COVID-19 cases as 11 more local residents die

Florida topped 1.5 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as 11 more local residents lost their battle with the deadly virus and additional cases were identified at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
News

Wildwood mayor hears honking horns signaling need for traffic improvement

Wildwood mayor hears honking horns signaling the need to traffic improvement on County Road 466. Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Woman with drugs in vehicle nabbed after police spot marijuana cigarette in ‘plain view’

A woman with drugs reportedly in her vehicle was nabbed after police spotted a marijuana cigarette in “plain view” during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman nabbed after attack on cousin and pregnant fiancée

A Summerfield woman was jailed after a name-calling rampage and an attack on her cousin and his pregnant fiancee.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after battered gal pal says he blamed her getting fired

A 46-year-old Summerfield is behind bars after his lady friend said he attacked her because she got him fired from his job.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,388FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
58.3 ° F
59 °
58 °
83 %
0.3mph
100 %
Wed
66 °
Thu
62 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
61 °
Sun
51 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment