Tuesday, January 12, 2021
58.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Eisenhower Recreation Center bocce and Shuffleboard Courts will be closed

Staff Report

The Eisenhower Recreation Center bocce and shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance Thursday, Jan. 14 and Friday, Jan. 15. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Eisenhower Recreation Center at 674-8390.

Related Articles

News

Santa rewarded two good pups living in the Sharon Villas

Santa Claus rewarded two good pups living in the Sharon Villas. Share a story about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
News

Villagers report better luck getting COVID-19 vaccine outside Sumter County

Villagers are reporting better luck getting the COVID-19 vaccine outside Sumter County. Meanwhile, a vaccine website promoted by The Villages Daily Sun triggered concern throughout The Villages.
Read more
Health

Villages Health official cites jump in positivity rate as five more deaths reported

On the day when five more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19, the chief medical officer of The Villages Health reported a sharp increase in the positivity rate among those tested at the Developer-owned medical clinics.
Read more
Crime

Citizens First Bank alerts cops after woman tries to claim dead daughter’s money

Citizens First Bank alerted law enforcement after a woman tried to claim her dead daughter’s money.
Read more
News

Villages official shows up without mask for government meeting at Savannah Center

A top official with The Villages showed up without a mask Monday morning for a government meeting at Savannah Center. He continues to refuse the "request" to wear a mask.
Read more
News

CDD supervisors to be asked about idea of forming PWAC 2

Community development district supervisors in The Villages will soon be asked for their thoughts on the idea of forming a second Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son with long criminal history arrested in suspicious situation

An adult son living in The Villages was arrested after a suspicious situation.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,388FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
58.3 ° F
59 °
58 °
83 %
0.3mph
100 %
Wed
66 °
Thu
62 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
61 °
Sun
51 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment