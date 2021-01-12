Packed house as Sumter officials consider impact fees on Developer of The Villages   

There was a packed house Tuesday night at the Everglades Recreation Center as Sumter County commissioners took on the controversial topic of impact fees, particularly as they relate to the Developer of The Villages.

Impact fees have been a hot topic since the Sumter County Commission in September 2019 voted to raise property taxes on residents by 25 percent. The commissioners, who voted 5-0 to hike property taxes by 25 percent rather than burden the Developer, faced a rebellion by the electorate. Three incumbents – Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz – were routed in the August 2020 primary.

Villager David Bussone, writing in an Op-Ed earlier this week, was critical of The Villages Daily Sun, the Developer’s mouthpiece, for a pre-emptive slant on the Sumter County Commission meeting.