Summerfield man jailed after battered gal pal says he blamed her for getting fired

A 46-year-old Summerfield is behind bars after his lady friend said he attacked her because she got him fired from his job.

The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that 46-year-old Jose Matos struck her in the forehead area with a closed right fist. She showed deputies what appeared to be bruising on her forehead and claimed that Matos had “beat on her” multiple times in the past but she was afraid to report it because she didn’t have a place to go, a sheriff’s office report states

While deputies were speaking with the victim, Matos approached the residence on foot. He denied putting his hands on the victim and said he was “just coming back to check up on her.” He said he had previously pushed the victim against a wall and was arrested for it, the report says.

Matos, who lives at S.E. 103rd Avenue Road in Summerfield, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery. He was being held on no bond and his next court hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.