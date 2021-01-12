Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Villager’s neighbors help her find access to coveted COVID-19 vaccine

Meta Minton

A Villager battling cancer is crediting her neighbors with helping her find access to the coveted COVID-19 vaccine.

Phyllis Kalter of the Village of Tall Trees and her husband were vaccinated Monday at the Arts & Recreation Center in Clermont at a drive-through clinic offered by the Lake County Health Department. Kalter, who worked in the corporate world, was impressed with the efficiency of the operation.

“From the moment we joined a line of several hundred cars, we were guided and spoken to with the utmost respect and compassion. When we finally reached our destination, the injections were given by nurses, medical people, EMTs and fire department personnel.  They were given to us without ever leaving our automobile. We were given a card with our next appointment for the second shot before we left. Kudos and blessings to all of these volunteers and professionals who served us,” she said.

Kalter said it is “truly a shame” that The Villages, with all of its political connections, has not been able to put together something as impressive.

Phyllis Kalter and Susan Sirmai Feinberg

“Today I learned that this is indeed Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, but not because of the ownership or management, but instead because of the neighbors that live here. I am currently a Cancer Out Patient at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, and was informed that I must get this vaccination. I have spent hours and hours on computer sites and phone calls without any luck which left me feeling depressed and unable to achieve my goal. Then along came three of my many neighbors who heard of my frustration and came to my rescue.  Kudos to Maxi Levin, Susan Feinberg and Syd Tennenbaum who shared what they did and helped me accomplish what I have been trying to do over the past two weeks,” Kalter said.

She is encouraging friends and neighbors to do likewise across The Villages.

“Share your successes and help those who may not be computer savvy.  Even help with the driving if needed,” Kalter said.

