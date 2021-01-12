Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Wildwood mayor hears honking horns signaling need for traffic improvement

Marv Balousek

Mayor Ed Wolf

Wildwood commissioners Monday night gave initial approval to a large rental development along County Road 466A, also known as Cleveland Avenue, and agreed to send a comprehensive plan amendment for the project for state review.

They also heard the first reading of an ordinance to change the property zoning to high-density residential.

Village Pointe, planned on about 28 acres northwest of the intersection of Powell Road and Cleveland Avenue, would have 335 units in a variety of housing styles.

The project is among several housing developments along Powell Road on Wildwood’s east side.

Village Pointe would be near the home of Mayor Ed Wolf and he said the project may require traffic improvements on the county road.

Wolf said he often hears honking horns where CR466A westbound lanes reduce from two to one.

That will be my concern, that the traffic issues be addressed,” he said.

According to a staff analysis, traffic signals may be needed on Powell Road and intersection improvements will be considered on CR466A at Powell Road and U.S. 301. A traffic analysis estimated the development could generate 1,519 daily trips and add 100 students to Wildwood public schools.

Commissioners also approved the final plat for the first phase of an Oxford project. With 68 homes, Densan Park is planned on about 23 acres in Oxford near county roads 466 and 301.

