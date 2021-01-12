Tuesday, January 12, 2021
The Villages
Crime

Woman with drugs in vehicle nabbed after police spot marijuana cigarette in ‘plain view’

Meta Minton

Katie Marie Goodwin

A woman with drugs reportedly in her vehicle was nabbed after police spotted a marijuana cigarette in “plain view” during a traffic stop.

Katie Marie Goodwin, 43, of Leesburg, was driving a black Ford Edge with Mississippi license plates at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when she was pulled over at County Road 466A and Lee Street for failure to maintain a single lane, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A marijuana cigarette was spotted near the odometer on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

A gold box with a clear, plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, later determined to be methamphetamine, was found in the vehicle’s center console. Four Clonazepam pills, a metal “one hit” pipe, and a metal bowl containing a green leafy substance were also found in the vehicle.

Goodwin provided a name and birth date of another woman, who did not look like her when officers pulled up the woman’s driver’s license photo. When she revealed her true name, officers found she was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine.

She was arrested on a charge of providing a false name to a law enforcement officer as well as several drug charges. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

