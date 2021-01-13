Wednesday, January 13, 2021
The Villages
6 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Florida reports another massive spike

Larry D. Croom

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida reported close to 14,000 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

Four of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and two lived in Lake County. They are among the 982 tri-county area deaths, the 23,759 in Florida and the 383,338 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,517,472 cases – an increase of 13,990 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,490,148 are residents. A total of 69,730 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 28,005 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 66,634 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 147 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 41 for a total of 2,933;
  • Leesburg up 32 for a total of 2,984;
  • Lady Lake up 27 for a total of 1,079;
  • Belleview up 22 for a total of 884;
  • Summerfield up 14 for a total of 1,297;
  • Wildwood up 5 for a total of 770;
  • Fruitland Park up 5 for a total of 495; and
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 364.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 45,912 – increase of 493
  • Deaths: 982
  • Hospitalizations: 2,903

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,165 – increase of 57
  • Deaths: 124
  • Hospitalizations: 412
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,753), Coleman (783), Wildwood (770), Bushnell (661) and Oxford (364).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 18,537 – increase of 204
  • Deaths: 338
  • Hospitalizations: 1,063
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,862), Leesburg (2,984), Eustis (1,610), Mount Dora (1,403) and Tavares (1,365). The Villages also is reporting 119 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 21,210 – increase of 232
  • Deaths: 520
  • Hospitalizations: 1,428
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (15,637), Summerfield (1,297), Dunnellon (947), Belleview (884) and Citra (372). The Villages also is reporting 61 cases.

