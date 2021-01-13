6 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Florida reports another massive spike

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida reported close to 14,000 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

Four of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and two lived in Lake County. They are among the 982 tri-county area deaths, the 23,759 in Florida and the 383,338 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,517,472 cases – an increase of 13,990 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,490,148 are residents. A total of 69,730 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 28,005 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 66,634 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 147 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 41 for a total of 2,933;

Leesburg up 32 for a total of 2,984;

Lady Lake up 27 for a total of 1,079;

Belleview up 22 for a total of 884;

Summerfield up 14 for a total of 1,297;

Wildwood up 5 for a total of 770;

Fruitland Park up 5 for a total of 495; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 364.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 45,912 – increase of 493

Deaths: 982

Hospitalizations: 2,903

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 6,165 – increase of 57

Deaths: 124

Hospitalizations: 412

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,753), Coleman (783), Wildwood (770), Bushnell (661) and Oxford (364).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 18,537 – increase of 204

Deaths: 338

Hospitalizations: 1,063

Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,862), Leesburg (2,984), Eustis (1,610), Mount Dora (1,403) and Tavares (1,365). The Villages also is reporting 119 cases.

MARION COUNTY