Augustine (Augie) Wakuluk

Augustine (Augie) Wakuluk of the Villages, FL passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Villages Hospital. He was born September 21, 1937 in New York City to the late Gregory and Sofia Wakuluk. Augie graduated from School of Aviation Trades, N.Y.C, and NY in 1955. He resided in Bethel, Connecticut before moving to The Villages in 2006. Before his retirement he was employed by several companies as an Electronics/Mechanical and P.C. Board Designer for both military and commercial applications.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of 34 years Priscilla and many friends and relatives. He was a lot of fun to be with.

Augie was predeceased by daughter Andrea Kelchner, Brothers Anthony and Andrew, and his parents.

His is survived by his wife Priscilla (Steck) Wakuluk, daughter Kimberly Wakuluk, Sister-in-Law Barbara Thorp and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel, CT on January 21, 2021 at 1:30 PM.

