Belk employee charged with stealing customers’ credit card numbers

Meta Minton

Sara Tilton

A Belk employee has been charged with stealing customers’ credit card numbers and using them to make more than $8,000 in purchases for herself.

Sara Diane Tilton, 37, who was living at the Holiday Inn Express in The Villages at the time of her arrest on Tuesday, is facing multiple charges of fraud. She was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

A manager of the Leesburg Belk store received a tip that Tilton had been writing down the credit card numbers of customers and then using their information to purchase $8,025 gift cards, according to an arrest warrant. She had also been captured on surveillance at the Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages handing the gift cards to female companions so they could make purchases.

Last year, the New York native had been placed on two years’ probation on charges of child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and fraudulent use of personal identification information. She was given the no bond status due to the probation violations.

