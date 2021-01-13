Citizens First Bank teller foils attempt to cash stolen check in The Villages

A Citizens First Bank teller foiled a woman’s attempt to a cash a stolen check at the drive-through facility at Spanish Plaines Plaza in The Villages.

Jamie Lynn Barkdsale, 35, of Spruce Creek South, had driven in a golf cart on Dec. 21 to the bank branch where she presented a customer’s check for $262 and attempted to cash it, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The bank teller did not recognize the issuer’s signature on the check and did not give any cash to Barksdale, the report said. The bank called the account holder who confirmed she had not given the check to Barksdale. The woman discovered a check was missing from her checkbook. She told deputies that Barksdale must have taken the check when she had come to her home to help her put up Christmas lights. Barksdale drove away in the golf cart before law enforcement could be called to the scene.

Barksdale was arrested Tuesday when she showed up at the Sumter County Courthouse on an unrelated matter. She was already on probation after a shoplifting incident last year at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages in which she stole a pair of pants and an orange soda. Her probation has now been revoked. She is also facing a pending charge of possession of methamphetamine following a 2020 arrest.

As a result of Tuesday’s arrest, she is also facing a charge of fraud.