Wednesday, January 13, 2021
53.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Citizens First Bank teller foils attempt to cash stolen check in The Villages

Meta Minton

Jamie Lynn Barkdsale

A Citizens First Bank teller foiled a woman’s attempt to a cash a stolen check at the drive-through facility at Spanish Plaines Plaza in The Villages.

Jamie Lynn Barkdsale, 35, of Spruce Creek South, had driven in a golf cart on Dec. 21 to the bank branch where she presented a customer’s check for $262 and attempted to cash it, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The bank teller did not recognize the issuer’s signature on the check and did not give any cash to Barksdale, the report said. The bank called the account holder who confirmed she had not given the check to Barksdale. The woman discovered a check was missing from her checkbook. She told deputies that Barksdale must have taken the check when she had come to her home to help her put up Christmas lights. Barksdale drove away in the golf cart before law enforcement could be called to the scene.

Barksdale was arrested Tuesday when she showed up at the Sumter County Courthouse on an unrelated matter. She was already on probation after a shoplifting incident last year at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages in which she stole a pair of pants and an orange soda. Her probation has now been revoked. She is also facing a pending charge of possession of methamphetamine following a 2020 arrest.

As a result of Tuesday’s arrest, she is also facing a charge of fraud.

Related Articles

News

Sumter County commissioners reject measure regulating chaining dogs outside

Chaining your dog outside without being present would have been illegal under a proposed anti-tethering ordinance that was rejected Tuesday night by Sumter County commissioners.
Read more
Crime

Belk employee charged with stealing customers’ credit card numbers

A Belk employee has been charged with stealing customers’ credit card numbers and using them to make more than $8,000 in purchases for herself.
Read more
Crime

Woman fighting for custody of her children arrested after suspicious behavior at Circle K

A woman who said she is fighting for custody of her children was arrested after suspicious behavior at a Circle K in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Manatee Village Recreation Center to be closed for quarterly cleaning

The Manatee Village Recreation Center will be closed for quarterly cleaning. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Villager’s Jack Russell loves to go on golf cart rides

Betty Lynch of the Village of Winifred says she only adopts senior dogs, and that is what led her to Molly, who she adopted last year at the age of 10 years. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Be sure to attach a photo.
Read more
News

No need to wait until July for decision on impact fees

Villager Jay Kaplan, writing in an Opinion piece, says there is no need to wait until July for decision on impact fees in Sumter County. He reacts to Tuesday's decision by commissioners to punt until the summer.
Read more
News

Packed house as Sumter officials consider impact fees on Developer of The Villages   

There was a packed house Tuesday night at the Everglades Recreation Center as Sumter County commissioners took on the controversial topic of impact fees, particularly as they relate to the Developer of The Villages. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek was at Everglades Recreation Center.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,397FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
53.4 ° F
54 °
53 °
76 %
1.3mph
75 %
Thu
62 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
63 °
Sun
59 °
Mon
54 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment