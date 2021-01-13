Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Congressman Webster skips impeachment vote on President Trump

Meta Minton

Congressman Daniel Webster on Jan. 20, 2017 at President Trump’s inauguration.

Congressman Daniel Webster skipped Wednesday’s historic impeachment vote on President Trump due to a “family medical obligation.”

The Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives was not present when members voted 232 to 197 to impeach Trump one week after rioters stormed the halls of Congress.

Webster posted a message on his Facebook page prior to the vote:

“Given we are nearly a week from Inauguration Day, it will be nigh impossible for Congress to follow the impeachment trial process as outlined in the Constitution by January 20th and the process will further divide our country. America is hurting and upset. Now is not the time to throw more fuel on a fire. We should focus on bringing to justice those who attacked law enforcement and the U.S. Capitol last week and ensuring a safe Inauguration Day as prescribed in our Constitution,” he said.

Webster did not proxy vote “on principle” as he is on the record opposing proxy-voting and is part of the lawsuit challenging its constitutionality.

