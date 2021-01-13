Edward A. Schwarz of Fruitland Park, FL, born 4/29/39, passed away January 10th in his home with loved ones around him.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Sadie and Howard Johnson, Art and Melba Schwarz, Brother and Sister-In-Law Freddie and Barbara Price and Brother Al Tio.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Judie who he married March 23, 1973. Children Robert (Lorraine) Schwarz of Irving, Texas, Cora Jean Case and Walt Niehus of Fruitland Park, Fl., Kim (Dale) Peeples of Niles, Mi., Luann (Tim) Ransay of Niles, Michigan and Art (Wendy) Schwarz of Graceville, Fl. Grandsons Jamie (Katie) Case of Tavares and Jacob and Girlfriend Brianna Klein of Leesburg, FL. Seven Great-Grandchildren who are the loves of his life. Of course Ed just couldn’t call them by name – there is Stretch, Slim, Cricket, Skippy to name just a few and several nieces and nephews. He also has many “Adopted” Daughters, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren that he loved as if they were his own. several nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the Mt. Dora Masons, Lodge 238, The Lake Scottish Rite & Ladies of the Lake and The Scottish Right of Freemasonry, Orlando Florida.

After working in Funeral Services for 50 plus year he retired from Page Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg, FL. He and Judie then got an opportunity to manage Safe-T-Storage in Minneola, FL and worked for another seven years.

In lieu of flowers Ed would like donations made to Cornerstone Hospice – 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 1:30PM until 3:00PM at Steverson Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Home, Tavares. A Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3:00PM. Inurnment will take place at Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park, FL.