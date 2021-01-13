Wednesday, January 13, 2021
49.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Edward A. Schwarz

Staff Report

Edward A. Schwarz

Edward A. Schwarz of Fruitland Park, FL, born 4/29/39, passed away January 10th in his home with loved ones around him.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Sadie and Howard Johnson, Art and Melba Schwarz, Brother and Sister-In-Law Freddie and Barbara Price and Brother Al Tio.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Judie who he married March 23, 1973. Children Robert (Lorraine) Schwarz of Irving, Texas, Cora Jean Case and Walt Niehus of Fruitland Park, Fl., Kim (Dale) Peeples of Niles, Mi., Luann (Tim) Ransay of Niles, Michigan and Art (Wendy) Schwarz of Graceville, Fl. Grandsons Jamie (Katie) Case of Tavares and Jacob and Girlfriend Brianna Klein of Leesburg, FL. Seven Great-Grandchildren who are the loves of his life. Of course Ed just couldn’t call them by name – there is Stretch, Slim, Cricket, Skippy to name just a few and several nieces and nephews. He also has many “Adopted” Daughters, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren that he loved as if they were his own. several nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the Mt. Dora Masons, Lodge 238, The Lake Scottish Rite & Ladies of the Lake and The Scottish Right of Freemasonry, Orlando Florida.

After working in Funeral Services for 50 plus year he retired from Page Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg, FL. He and Judie then got an opportunity to manage Safe-T-Storage in Minneola, FL and worked for another seven years.

In lieu of flowers Ed would like donations made to Cornerstone Hospice – 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 1:30PM until 3:00PM at Steverson Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Home, Tavares. A Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3:00PM. Inurnment will take place at Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park, FL.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Robert F. (Bob) Leighton

After retirement, Bob Leighton and his wife, Margaret, enjoyed the mild weather and good friends at The Villages, playing golf and visiting the Square in the evenings for the music and dancing. They were especially skilled Jitter Buggers.
Read more
Obituaries

Betty Ann Pettersen

Betty Ann Pettersen was active with bowling, golfing, and a member of a number of clubs in The Villages. 
Read more
Obituaries

James M. Olson

Jim Olson was an avid golfer, achieving three holes in one over his lifetime, one in North Georgia and two at The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

William J. Gross

Bill Gross took up golf when he retired and scored his first hole-in-one 3 days after turning 90.
Read more
Obituaries

Joseph Harry Little

Joe Little was a charter member of the Shrine Club in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Marjorie Petit

Marjorie Petit enjoyed bird watching and shopping on QVC.
Read more
Obituaries

Frances Caroline Beam

Frances Beam's great joys were her family, cooking, drinking coffee and the Young and the Restless. She would spend days cooking, baking and cleaning to prepare for holiday family celebrations.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,395FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
49.4 ° F
50 °
49 °
91 %
1.1mph
100 %
Wed
61 °
Thu
62 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
63 °
Sun
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment