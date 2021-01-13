Wednesday, January 13, 2021
49.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Garth Edwin Siefkas

Staff Report

Garth Siefkas

On Saturday, January 2, 2021 Garth Edwin Siefkas, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 89.

Garth was born on August 22, 1931 to Clyde and Minnie Mae (Selsor) Siefkas in Osceola, Iowa. He was a farmer in Clarke County like his father before him, and later went on to have a successful career as a senior sales executive with Moorman’s Manufacturing Company of Quincy, Illinois. On December 23, 1951 he married Delores Orlenes Persels, daughter of Kenneth Combs Persels and Twyla Merle Elliott of Osceola, Iowa. They raised two sons, Chris and Kirk, and one daughter, Kerry and a daughter Michelle was lost at childbirth Delores passed away on September 13, 2000 and is interred at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola. Garth served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955.

Garth was remarried on July 19, 2001 to Diane Irene Zavodsky. Garth and Diane retired to Florida in November of 2004.

Garth was preceded in death by his father, Clyde, his mother, Minnie Mae, his first wife, Delores, and his daughter Michelle who passed in childbirth. He is survived by his wife, Diane, his three children, Chris, Kirk and Kerry, his sister Carolyn, six grandchildren and four great-grand children. Garth will be interred alongside Delores at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola in a private ceremony. A memorial service will be planned for a future date.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Lawrence J. Fusco, Jr.

Lawrence Fusco was a member and Eucharistic Minister with St. Timothy Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter -8012 and Sir Knight with the Knights of Columbus Chapter -2062, a life member of the VFW and Unico as well as Plumbers Local 14/24.
Read more
Obituaries

Edward A. Schwarz

Edward Schwarz was a member of the Mt. Dora Masons, Lodge 238, The Lake Scottish Rite & Ladies of the Lake and The Scottish Right of Freemasonry, Orlando Florida.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert F. (Bob) Leighton

After retirement, Bob Leighton and his wife, Margaret, enjoyed the mild weather and good friends at The Villages, playing golf and visiting the Square in the evenings for the music and dancing. They were especially skilled Jitter Buggers.
Read more
Obituaries

Betty Ann Pettersen

Betty Ann Pettersen was active with bowling, golfing, and a member of a number of clubs in The Villages. 
Read more
Obituaries

James M. Olson

Jim Olson was an avid golfer, achieving three holes in one over his lifetime, one in North Georgia and two at The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

William J. Gross

Bill Gross took up golf when he retired and scored his first hole-in-one 3 days after turning 90.
Read more
Obituaries

Sean O’Flynn

During his early morning golf rounds at Tierra Del Sol, Sean O'Flynn became aware of the problem the sun created and not being able to find golf cart visors he created a formal design, patented it and founded Easy View Golf Cart Visors, LLC.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,397FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
49.4 ° F
50 °
49 °
91 %
1.1mph
100 %
Wed
61 °
Thu
62 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
63 °
Sun
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment