On Saturday, January 2, 2021 Garth Edwin Siefkas, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 89.

Garth was born on August 22, 1931 to Clyde and Minnie Mae (Selsor) Siefkas in Osceola, Iowa. He was a farmer in Clarke County like his father before him, and later went on to have a successful career as a senior sales executive with Moorman’s Manufacturing Company of Quincy, Illinois. On December 23, 1951 he married Delores Orlenes Persels, daughter of Kenneth Combs Persels and Twyla Merle Elliott of Osceola, Iowa. They raised two sons, Chris and Kirk, and one daughter, Kerry and a daughter Michelle was lost at childbirth Delores passed away on September 13, 2000 and is interred at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola. Garth served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955.

Garth was remarried on July 19, 2001 to Diane Irene Zavodsky. Garth and Diane retired to Florida in November of 2004.

Garth was preceded in death by his father, Clyde, his mother, Minnie Mae, his first wife, Delores, and his daughter Michelle who passed in childbirth. He is survived by his wife, Diane, his three children, Chris, Kirk and Kerry, his sister Carolyn, six grandchildren and four great-grand children. Garth will be interred alongside Delores at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola in a private ceremony. A memorial service will be planned for a future date.