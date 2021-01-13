Wednesday, January 13, 2021
49.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Lawrence J. Fusco, Jr.

Staff Report

Lawrence J. Fusco, Jr.

Lawrence J. Fusco, Jr. passed away January 6, 2020 with his wife by his side.

He was born in North Bergen, NJ and was married while serving in the U.S. Navy and moved to Lodi, NJ. He and his wife moved to The Villages, FL in 2002.

Lawrence is survived by his wife Elizabeth N. Fusco (nee Sprofera), his son Lawrence J. Fusco III and his wife Patricia of The Villages, FL; Granddaughter Tiffany Staples and her husband Brian of Fort Mill, SC; Grandson Michael A. Fusco, Jr., and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 sisters Rosemary Botta of FL and Lorraine Augusta of NJ. He is predeceased by his son Michael A. Fusco Sr., brother’s Richard and Alfred Fusco and sister Doris Fusco.

He was a member and Eucharistic Minister with St. Timothy Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter -8012 and Sir Knight with the Knights of Columbus Chapter -2062 , a life member of the VFW and Unico as well as Plumbers Local 14/24.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 8:30a.m.

The family would like donations in lieu of flowers sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, c/o Fusco Family Memorial, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38102 (stjude.org/memorial search Fusco Family Memorial).

Related Articles

Obituaries

Edward A. Schwarz

Edward Schwarz was a member of the Mt. Dora Masons, Lodge 238, The Lake Scottish Rite & Ladies of the Lake and The Scottish Right of Freemasonry, Orlando Florida.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert F. (Bob) Leighton

After retirement, Bob Leighton and his wife, Margaret, enjoyed the mild weather and good friends at The Villages, playing golf and visiting the Square in the evenings for the music and dancing. They were especially skilled Jitter Buggers.
Read more
Obituaries

Betty Ann Pettersen

Betty Ann Pettersen was active with bowling, golfing, and a member of a number of clubs in The Villages. 
Read more
Obituaries

James M. Olson

Jim Olson was an avid golfer, achieving three holes in one over his lifetime, one in North Georgia and two at The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

William J. Gross

Bill Gross took up golf when he retired and scored his first hole-in-one 3 days after turning 90.
Read more
Obituaries

Joseph Harry Little

Joe Little was a charter member of the Shrine Club in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Marjorie Petit

Marjorie Petit enjoyed bird watching and shopping on QVC.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,395FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
49.4 ° F
50 °
49 °
91 %
1.1mph
100 %
Wed
61 °
Thu
62 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
63 °
Sun
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment