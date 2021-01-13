Lawrence J. Fusco, Jr. passed away January 6, 2020 with his wife by his side.

He was born in North Bergen, NJ and was married while serving in the U.S. Navy and moved to Lodi, NJ. He and his wife moved to The Villages, FL in 2002.

Lawrence is survived by his wife Elizabeth N. Fusco (nee Sprofera), his son Lawrence J. Fusco III and his wife Patricia of The Villages, FL; Granddaughter Tiffany Staples and her husband Brian of Fort Mill, SC; Grandson Michael A. Fusco, Jr., and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 sisters Rosemary Botta of FL and Lorraine Augusta of NJ. He is predeceased by his son Michael A. Fusco Sr., brother’s Richard and Alfred Fusco and sister Doris Fusco.

He was a member and Eucharistic Minister with St. Timothy Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter -8012 and Sir Knight with the Knights of Columbus Chapter -2062 , a life member of the VFW and Unico as well as Plumbers Local 14/24.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 8:30a.m.

The family would like donations in lieu of flowers sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, c/o Fusco Family Memorial, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38102 (stjude.org/memorial search Fusco Family Memorial).