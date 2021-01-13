Little Blue Heron On A Windy Day At The Chitty Chatty Preserve

This little blue heron was spotted on a windy day on water beside the Chitty Chatty Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
