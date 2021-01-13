Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Little Blue Heron On A Windy Day At The Chitty Chatty Preserve

Staff Report

This little blue heron was spotted on a windy day on water beside the Chitty Chatty Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Related Articles

Photos

Bald Eagle At Lake Deaton

This bald eagle was spotted perched in a tree at Lake Deaton. Thanks to Frank Valant for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Green Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this beautiful green heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Cathy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Seagull And Brown Pelican At Lake Sumter

Check out the seagull and brown pelican spotted at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Adult American Bald Eagle Feeding Its Eaglet

This adult American bald eagle was spotted feeding its eaglet between Briarwood #8 and Walnut Grove #9. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Morning Walk On Boardwalk Over Foggy Lake Sumter

This couple was going for a walk on a foggy morning on the Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Large Brown Pelican Hanging Out At Cherry Lake

This large brown pelican was hanging out at Cherry Lake. Thanks to Ed Prouty for sharing!
Read more
Photos

The Great Blue Heron Watching For Prey

This great blue heron was perched watching for prey. Thanks to Cathy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
