Home News

No need to wait until July for decision on impact fees

Jay Kaplan

Jay Kaplan

There is no need to wait until July to pass the impact fee increase onto the Developer.

In an article in The Villages Daily Sun last week, it indicated that Sumter County is struggling to maintain its competitive advantage. The paper goes on to say that central Lake County has lower impact fees than Sumter County. Funny that they didn’t compare it to other counties which have 10 or 20 times higher fees.  Nor do they mention that our impact fees are for roads only and do not include the costs for schools, libraries, fire stations, etc. Almost every other county includes these other costs when they calculate their impact fees.

Fast forward to Tuesday’s Daily Sun and the headline, “Villages Comes Out On Top Again.” The article goes on to say that The Villages again is America’s top-selling master-planned community. Does that sound like the county is struggling to maintain its competitive advantage? I don’t think so.

Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director stated, “The Villages is an important contributor to the county’s overall economic health.”

The increase in the impact fee would be $1,458. I believe that the developer would pass that increase to all new home buyers. I cannot see how that would really hinder the developer from selling homes. In reality, it is these new home buyers that are causing the county to spend the additional money’s for the roads and all the other additional costs being incurred. These are the people who should bear these additional costs, not the homeowners who have already paid for their impact fees when they purchased their homes.

It is now time to that all the county commissioners do the right thing. The 25 percent roll back was a campaign promise made by our three new commissioners. Why wait any longer?

Jay Kaplan is a resident of the Village of Sabal Chase.

Related Articles

News

Packed house as Sumter officials consider impact fees on Developer of The Villages   

There was a packed house Tuesday night at the Everglades Recreation Center as Sumter County commissioners took on the controversial topic of impact fees, particularly as they relate to the Developer of The Villages. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek was at Everglades Recreation Center.
Read more
News

Villager’s neighbors help her find access to coveted COVID-19 vaccine

A Villager battling cancer is crediting her neighbors with helping her find access to the coveted COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Health

Florida zips past 1.5 million COVID-19 cases as 11 more local residents die

Florida topped 1.5 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as 11 more local residents lost their battle with the deadly virus and additional cases were identified at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
News

DeSantis touts ‘Seniors First’ vaccination plan at Villages site that caused confusion

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted his “Seniors First” COVID-19 vaccination plan during a visit to The Villages on Tuesday while also vowing to get tough with any rioters who might target the State Capitol Building like those in Washington, D.C. last week.
Read more
News

Wildwood mayor hears honking horns signaling need for traffic improvement

Wildwood's mayor has been hearing honking horns and they seem to be signaling the need for traffic improvement on County Road 466A. Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Woman with drugs in vehicle nabbed after police spot marijuana cigarette in ‘plain view’

A woman with drugs reportedly in her vehicle was nabbed after police spotted a marijuana cigarette in “plain view” during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman nabbed after attack on cousin and pregnant fiancée

A Summerfield woman was jailed after a name-calling rampage and an attack on her cousin and his pregnant fiancee.
Read more
