Sean O’Flynn

Staff Report

Sean O’Flynn passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2020. Left to cherish his memory is his life companion of 33 years, Charlotte. He was born and raised in Ireland and immigrated to New York City in 1961. He would recall often the feeling of promise and hope that swept over him as the Mauretania ship he was on, sailed into the New York Harbor and he saw the Statue of Liberty for the first time. He was employed by the City of New York Board of Education for 30 years and retired in 2000.

He loved all sports, especially Hurling and was an accomplished hurler in Ireland and continued playing in Gaelic Park in the Bronx for many years.

He was an avid golfer and his love of the sport brought him to the Villages in 2004. When not playing golf, he was an ambassador at the Tierra Del Sol golf course. During his early morning rounds he became aware of the problem the sun created and not being able to find golf cart visors he created a formal design, patented it and founded Easy View Golf Cart Visors, LLC.

Sean leaves behind his daughter Jacinta (Peter), sons Sean (Annette), Michael (Corinne), Joseph (Laura), Peter (Michele) and eleven grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and he joins his grandaughter Rowan O’Flynn in heaven.

His infectious smile, his hearty laugh and his ability to make everyone he met an instant friend will be sorely missed. He will be put to rest in his beloved Ireland.

