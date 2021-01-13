Wednesday, January 13, 2021
The Villages
Villager arrested after allegedly damaging Tesla owned by his boss

Meta Minton

Gregory Kargula

A Villager was arrested after allegedly damaging the paint of a 2018 Tesla owned by his boss.

Gregory Fred Kargula, 70, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of criminal mischief after he was caught on surveillance Dec. 4 pouring a fluid on the high-end electric vehicle while it was parked at Carpet One at 940 Bichara Blvd. at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The substance eroded the paint on the back of the vehicle and the bumper. The repair was estimated to cost between $1,200 and $1,400.

The Tesla’s camera monitor and recorder system caught Kargula, described in the arrest report as a “disgruntled employee,” pouring the liquid on the vehicle and walking away.

Carpet One on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages

The Michigan native was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

In 2017, Kargula was arrested after striking his wife at their home in the Village of Hadley. He was sentenced to one year of probation, but was jailed again later that same year after violating the terms of his probation by continuing the use of alcohol, having contact with his wife and failing to complete a batterers’ intervention program. After the probation violation, he was sentenced to two months and 29 days in jail.

