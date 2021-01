Betty Lynch of the Village of Winifred says she only adopts senior dogs, and that is what led her to Molly, who she adopted last year at the age of 10 years.

“Molly is a calm Jack Russell that wants to cuddle all the time and loves golf cart rides,” Lynch said.

She added that “senior dogs are the best” and they need forever homes, too.

