Woman fighting for custody of her children arrested after suspicious behavior at Circle K

A woman who said she is fighting for custody of her children was arrested after suspicious behavior at a Circle K in Wildwood.

An officer responded to a report of a man and a woman who for about 45 minutes were standing outside the Circle K at 1001 S. Main St. trying to persuade people to purchase cigarettes for them, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The woman and man could not make the purchase because they did not have identification.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he spotted a white Ford passenger car at the pumps. The vehicle, which had been reported to Jacksonville police as abandoned, pulled out of the service station but was stopped a short distance later.

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Jocelyn Ivey Vogel of Edgewater, said she did not have a driver’s license with her. She and the passenger were “extremely uncooperative” and “shaky,” the report said.

As Vogel was being handcuffed, a crystal-like substance was spotted on her hands.

“She advised that she had a five-dollar bill in her pocket with the substance folded into the bill. She continued to state that while she was in the back of the patrol vehicle she pulled the bill out of her pocket in attempt to destroy the substance,” the report said.

The crystal-like substance field tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Vogel admitted she has “an open case with the Department of Children and Families and was scared to go to jail due to her trying to get custody of her children back.”

She was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $7,000 bond.