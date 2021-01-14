Thursday, January 14, 2021
Home Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to hammer Sunshine State

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 has claimed seven more local residents as Florida reported another large spike in cases of the deadly virus on Thursday.

Five of the latest fatalities were in Marion County, with one each in Sumter and Lake counties. They are among the 989 tri-county area deaths, the 23,981 in Florida and the 386,996 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,531,192 cases – an increase of 13,720 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,503,529 are residents. A total of 70,238 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 28,073 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 67,036 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 112 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 28 for a total of 2,961;
  • Leesburg up 28 for a total of 3,023;
  • Summerfield up 18 for a total of 1,315;
  • Belleview up 9 for a total of 893;
  • Lady Lake up 8 for a total of 1,087;
  • Wildwood up 4 for a total of 774;
  • Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 499; and
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 366.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 46,381 – increase of 469
  • Deaths: 989
  • Hospitalizations: 2,922

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,214 – increase of 49
  • Deaths: 125
  • Hospitalizations: 416
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,781), Coleman (783), Wildwood (774), Bushnell (665) and Oxford (366).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 18,753 – increase of 216
  • Deaths: 339
  • Hospitalizations: 1,073
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,910), Leesburg (3,023), Eustis (1,630), Mount Dora (1,415) and Tavares (1,382). The Villages also is reporting 119 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 21,414 – increase of 204
  • Deaths: 525
  • Hospitalizations: 1,433
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (15,782), Summerfield (1,315), Dunnellon (952), Belleview (893) and Citra (376). The Villages also is reporting 61 cases.

