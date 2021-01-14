Barbara A. Rayborn, 81, of Oxford, FL passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Barbara was born on January 4, 1940 in Cherokee, Alabama to Otis and Ruble (Ross) Hale. Barbara loved relaxing while sitting on her back porch watching all the farm animals and the wild birds. Another one of her joys, was playing with her dog, RooRoo and cat, Lil’Man. But her greatest joy was loving her family.

She is survived by daughter, Michelle Rayborn, daughter-in-law, Ronna Rayborn; sister, Louise Driver of MI; brother, David Hale of AL; sister-in-law, Marvice Smith of AL; nieces (that were like daughters) Betty Ashley of AL and Tara Chambers of FL; nephew (like a son) Ralph Rayborn; and many more great nieces and nephews. Barbara was a loving mother tender and kind. What a beautiful memory she left behind.