‘Jealous’ Wildwood man arrested after girlfriend dials 911 over alleged attack

A “jealous” Wildwood man was arrested after his girlfriend dialed 911 over an alleged attack.

The woman said when she arrived home at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Orange Street, 37-year-old Derrick Dewayne McBride accused her of cheating with a co-worker, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She described McBride as “a very jealous person.”

During an argument, she left the house and walked back to her car. When she opened the driver’s side door, McBride quickly jumped into the driver’s seat to grab her purse, which was in the back-passenger compartment. The woman jumped on the McBride’s lap and reached in the back-passenger compartment of the vehicle to grab her purse. When she grabbed the purse, McBride intentionally bit her arm in the tricep area. A struggle began between them until a neighbor started yelling at them to stop, prompting McBride to exit the vehicle. The woman called 911, drove to a Dollar General store and met with police.

McBride was arrested on a charge of battery and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.