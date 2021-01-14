Melissa Ann Johnston-Stauffer

January 13, 1970 to January 11, 2021

Melissa stepped into heaven to be with Jesus on Monday, January 11, 2021. She was the daughter of Ronald & Susan Stauffer. She is also survived by her father Robert, brother Philip and his family. She is also survived by a half brother and sister, Brooke and Jacob.

Melissa was raised in Columbus, Ohio and moved to The Villages, FL with her parents where she lived for the last 8 years. There she was a member of Fairway Christian Church and active in the DayBreak Club.

Melissa will be buried in Cambridge, Ohio with her Grandparents and Great Grandparents.