Pauline Ruth Pease, age 92, Lady Lake, FL passed away peacefully at Serenades Assisted Living on Friday, January 1st, 2021. Pauline was born in Mt. Morris, Illinois April 12th 1928 to

the late Paul Sulen and Sophia Clara Klump Sulen. The Sulen family moved to Florida when Pauline was nine years old. She attended Lady Lake Elementary School and graduated from Leesburg High School. Pauline was introduced to Albert Charles Pease, a Navy sailor from Chicago, by the pastor of the First Christian Church of Leesburg, Rev. Farris Clifton, in the Fall 1946. They were married March 21st, 1947 and were blessed with 55 wonderful years together!

Pauline is survived by her sister, Patricia Frazier(Joe) of Brandon, FL, a brother, Joe Sulen (Rowadia) of Casselberry, FL, a late brother and sister in law, Pete and Pat Sulen. She is survived by her daughter, Alene Ruth Lightfoot and her late but loving son in law, Gene Lightfoot of Belleview, FL. Daughter, Allison Ann Fussell(Steve) of Lady Lake, FL. Pauline is survived by grandchildren who affectionately called her “Nana” Lori Ilene Whitaker(Clif), Leigh Ann Watts(Rick), Shelby Steed(Eric) and Shane Fussell(Kelsey). Also surviving great grandsons, John Robert Charles Whitaker and Albert English Watts. She is also survived by many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Pauline worked at Fruitland Park Elementary School as a kindergarten aide and assistant secretary for 24 years. She loved working with the children and teachers. She was a woman of many interests and talents. Pauline enjoyed sewing and making matching dresses for herself and her two daughters. She had a plant nursery and had a passion growing all things green. During their retirement, Pauline & Al grew, bought and sold gourds. They developed quite a hobby making Purple Martin Gourd Birdhouses and selling the extra gourds to crafters.

Pauline grew up on the banks of Lake Griffin where her father owned a fish camp. She developed a great love for fishing. While husband Al grew up on the Great Lakes and also shared a passion for fishing. They enjoyed many years together with family and friends on fishing trips to Anna Maria, Ft. Pierce and their beloved Sanibel Island. Pauline spent 50 consecutive years of vacationing on beautiful Sanibel Island 1968-2018. When the children of the family were old enough to hold a pole, Nana would teach them how to catch pin fish. Because of their love for the sport of fishing…the family is forever hooked on fishing!

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 16th, 2021 from 11:00 am til 12:00 pm Noon at Page Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg Chapel with Graveside Service following at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm Pastor Johnny Lane officiating.