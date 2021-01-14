Popular restaurant in The Villages in violation over employee cleanliness issues

A popular restaurant in The Villages was found in violation last month with regard to employee cleanliness issues.

An inspector paid a visit Dec. 28 to Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill at Colony Plaza and found three high-priority violations.

An employee handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes without first doing the necessary hand washing, according to the inspector’s report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The second high-priority violation was for single-use gloves not being changed as needed after changing tasks.

The third high-priority violation was in regard to salsa that was sitting at 71 degrees at a server station. The violation was corrected on site when staff moved the salsa to a refrigerator.

Other violations found that day included an employee beverage found on a food preparation table and a spray bottle containing a toxic substance that was not labeled.

The owner of Fiesta Grande at Colony Plaza has opened a second restaurant in The Villages. The restaurant, also called Fiesta Grande, is located at Brownwood Paddock Square. It passed its initial food service inspection on Jan. 4, DBPR records show.